Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 401,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 867.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 272,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tidewater by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $77.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

