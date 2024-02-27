The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

