T-Mobile US, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $60,478,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

