Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,773,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,163,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

