Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,371 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Alaska Air Group worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

