Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

