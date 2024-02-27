Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Regency Centers worth $142,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

