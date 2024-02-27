Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $73,882,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $40,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 381,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

NYSE AAP opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

