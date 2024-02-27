Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

