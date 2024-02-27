Premier, Inc. (PINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Premier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% annually over the last three years. Premier has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Premier stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

