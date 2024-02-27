ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,668,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,546,000 after buying an additional 1,043,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 149,142 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 94.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 150,542 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $73.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

