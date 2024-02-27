Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

