Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $148,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EQT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

