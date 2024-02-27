Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Lamb Weston worth $136,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LW opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

