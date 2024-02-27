Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Textron worth $137,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after acquiring an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textron by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,220,000 after acquiring an additional 552,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TXT opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.