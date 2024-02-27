Northern Trust Corp Has $154.96 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $154,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $450.80 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.33 and its 200-day moving average is $387.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

