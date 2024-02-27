Northern Trust Corp Has $150.94 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 132,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of LKQ worth $150,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

