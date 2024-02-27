Northern Trust Corp Has $149.15 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Western Digital worth $149,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

