Northern Trust Corp Has $131.33 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,517 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.69% of Robert Half worth $131,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Robert Half by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Robert Half by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

