Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Graco worth $114,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 12.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,183. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

