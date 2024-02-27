Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Jabil worth $147,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 58.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

