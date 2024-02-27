Northern Trust Corp Acquires 169,224 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.88% of FMC worth $156,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.