Northern Trust Corp Acquires 123,449 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $145,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 434.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 424,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 345,149 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 478.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $2,198,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.27.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

