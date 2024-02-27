Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

