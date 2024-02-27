Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

NYSE APO opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

