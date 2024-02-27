Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

