Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after purchasing an additional 376,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

