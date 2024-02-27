Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $468.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.20.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

