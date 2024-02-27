Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

