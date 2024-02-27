Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $512,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,293 shares of company stock worth $113,515,121. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,187.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,069.73 and its 200 day moving average is $956.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

