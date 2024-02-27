Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

FITB opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

