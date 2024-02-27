Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 280 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $307.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.04, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

