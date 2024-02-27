Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,390 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $93.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.