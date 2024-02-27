Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 190 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

