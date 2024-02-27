Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

HBAN opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.