Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

