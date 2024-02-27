Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $567.93 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

