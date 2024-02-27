Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $286.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

