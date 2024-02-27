Mariner LLC Sells 16,927 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

