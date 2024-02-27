Kirby Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kirby in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $88.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

