JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3,294.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,560,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,841 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,706,000 after purchasing an additional 248,311 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.