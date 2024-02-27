Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

