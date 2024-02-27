International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of International Paper worth $128,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after acquiring an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

