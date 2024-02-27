Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.