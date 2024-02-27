Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

