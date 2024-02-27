Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.