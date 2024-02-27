Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $932,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1,052.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.