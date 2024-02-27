FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

