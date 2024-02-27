Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.47% of Huron Consulting Group worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,950,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $113.31.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

