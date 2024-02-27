Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2,180.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

