Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 171,915 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 over the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

